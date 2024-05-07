Stephens Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $310.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

