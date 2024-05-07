Barclays Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $32.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Appian Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 146.23% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

