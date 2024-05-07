Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

