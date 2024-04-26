California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,212 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $52,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

MPWR opened at $660.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $683.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

