M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.48.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $149.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,119 shares of company stock worth $6,679,812 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after buying an additional 430,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after buying an additional 393,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.