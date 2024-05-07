Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 825 ($10.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).

LRE stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 616.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,523.81%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

