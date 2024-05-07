SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($41.46) to GBX 3,200 ($40.20) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIG Stock Up 1.0 %

SHI opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.05. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Get SIG alerts:

Insider Transactions at SIG

In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,157.79). In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,502.51). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($165,157.79). Corporate insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.