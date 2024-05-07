Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SDX Energy Stock Performance
SDX stock opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.94.
About SDX Energy
Further Reading
