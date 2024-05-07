Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SDX Energy Stock Performance

SDX stock opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.94.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

