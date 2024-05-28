Stratis One Day Volume Tops $75,448.61 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $75,448.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.25 or 0.05603874 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00054424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

