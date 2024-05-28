ABCMETA (META) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $314,454.06 and $136.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,649.09 or 0.99993740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011639 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00112164 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003725 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000314 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $141.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.