Connable Office Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. The company has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

