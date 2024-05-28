Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

