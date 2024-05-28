Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. 491,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,440. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

