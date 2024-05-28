Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 985.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF comprises about 2.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,357,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FLGB traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.63. 70,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,209. The company has a market cap of $744.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $27.91.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

