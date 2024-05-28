ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 799.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,735 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 4.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,338 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

