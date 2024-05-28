American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

