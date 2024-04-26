Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.69. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,450 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.