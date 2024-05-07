Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. 877,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,221. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.