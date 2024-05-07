Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 730,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 451,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 4,436,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.