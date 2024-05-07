Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 4,608,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

