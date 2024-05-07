Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 849,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.82.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

