Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,572 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,706 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

