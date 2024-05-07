Lincoln National Corp Buys 473 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. 1,952,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.