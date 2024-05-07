Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,249. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,474 shares of company stock worth $96,640,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.