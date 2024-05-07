Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 549,276 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3,178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,276 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $28,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $607,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 970,462 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

