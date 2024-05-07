Lincoln National Corp Buys 123,890 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,791. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

