Lincoln National Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,969,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 774,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 336,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

