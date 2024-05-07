Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0-$63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.19 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 480,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,899. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $853.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

