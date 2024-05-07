Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.06. 33,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

