Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HES opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

