Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

