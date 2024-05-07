SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. SiTime has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $319,899 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

