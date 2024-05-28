Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NXRT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,381. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
