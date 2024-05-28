Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,381. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.