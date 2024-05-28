Paralel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 861,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.11. 688,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.