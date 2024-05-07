Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$722.50 million.

TSE:SJ opened at C$73.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.28. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$54.02 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJ. Desjardins reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.71.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

