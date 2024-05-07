Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

