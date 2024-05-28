Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,763 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VICI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.30. 9,765,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,207. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

