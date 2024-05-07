StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

