StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
