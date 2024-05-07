StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.