Somerset Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Somerset Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 485,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
