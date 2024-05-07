Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the software’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 922.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,097,420.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,579.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,420.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,830 shares of company stock worth $13,876,320. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 355.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 288.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $210,213,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

