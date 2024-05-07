Robert W. Baird Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $155.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Shares of XYL opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $139.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

