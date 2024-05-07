WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.00.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WCC opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in WESCO International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,177,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

