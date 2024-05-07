Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

ACHC opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -484.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

