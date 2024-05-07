Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.020-1.120 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 3,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $409.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.