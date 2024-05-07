Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RCKT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 128,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,512. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.