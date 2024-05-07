Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 128,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,512. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.