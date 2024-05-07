ICON (ICX) Price Up 5.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.11 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,710,162 coins and its circulating supply is 994,710,160 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,708,490.8589749 with 994,708,584.8029598 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22788714 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,924,178.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.