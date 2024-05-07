LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Stock Up 2.8 %

LENSAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 3,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,857. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on LENSAR

LENSAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.