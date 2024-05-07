MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

MBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

