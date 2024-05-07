Tether (USDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.81 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Tether has a total market cap of $110.96 billion and approximately $46.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,971,000,757 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
